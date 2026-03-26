Muscat: As part of its strategic commitment to investing in priority economic sectors identified under the 11th Five-Year Plan, and in line with the economic diversification objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is expanding its presence in the semiconductor sector to further cement Oman’s position in advanced technology industries and enable the localisation of the value chain key segments.

Recognised as a cornerstone of the digital economy, the semiconductor sector underpins advanced communications, energy systems, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. These efforts are led through ITHCA Group, OIA’s investment arm in the ICT sector, attracting three global companies by the end of 2025 to establish operational centres and offices in the Sultanate of Oman.

The growth of these investments aligns with OIA’s “Omani Angle” philosophy, which guides its international investment approach, particularly within the digital economy, by focusing on attracting advanced technologies, localising them within Oman, transferring expertise, and developing a fully integrated national research and development ecosystem. Through these investments, OIA aims to strengthen the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an attractive destination for advanced technology industries, support the development of a sustainable knowledge-based economy, diversify national income sources, and create high-quality employment opportunities for Omani youth in engineering, technology, and innovation.

Through ITHCA Group, OIA invested OMR5 million ($13 million) in US-based GSME, a company specialising in semiconductor design, marking a strategic entry into advanced technologies. Semiconductors are fundamental components used in the production of electronic chips that power most modern devices. GSME’s operations include radio frequency (RF) chips, power solutions, and outsourced manufacturing services. The investment led to the establishment of a fully integrated semiconductor design centre in Oman. It also enabled the training of Omani engineers, who successfully designed electronic chips capable of receiving and processing radio signals, as well as integrated circuits for power management, in addition to transferring advanced knowledge in silicon chip design.

This investment has significantly supported national talent development. A total of 92 graduates completed the company’s training programme, of whom 67 were employed in electronic engineering and chip design roles, while the remaining graduates entered the job market after completing their training. As part of its wider impact, the initiative also supported the hosting of “Oman Semiconductor Ecosystem Enablement & Investment” Forum, which brought together around 250 global executives, investors, and decision-makers, further strengthening Oman’s visibility within the global semiconductor landscape.

In addition, OIA invested OMR1.93 million ($5 million) through ITHCA Group in US-based Lumotive, a company specialising in programmable optics and Light Control Metasurface (LCM) 3D sensing technologies. These advanced technologies enable electronic light control and precise three-dimensional sensing without mechanical components. The investment resulted in the establishment of Lumotive’s branch in Oman, the introduction of advanced optical control and AI technologies, a commitment to deploy capital locally within a defined timeframe, and the recruitment of Omani technical professionals.

Further reinforcing its focus on next-generation communications technologies, OIA invested OMR7.7 million ($20 million) through ITHCA Group in US-based Movandi, a leader in semiconductor solutions, intelligent wireless connectivity, and 5G technologies. The investment specifically supports RF chipsets, beamforming systems, and smart antenna solutions—technologies that enhance network performance while reducing costs in both urban centres and remote regions. This step laid the groundwork for establishing and scaling a subsidiary in Oman, building an advanced communications design team, and supporting the development of next-generation 5G infrastructure in Oman, while continuing to transfer specialised expertise and create employment opportunities for Omani talent.

Collectively, these investments form a strong foundation for positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a regional hub for advanced technology industries. They also extend OIA’s role in empowering priority sectors and enhancing their contribution to sustainable economic growth. These investments fall under the National Development Fund (NDF), which manages OIA’s domestic investments and includes more than 160 holding and subsidiary companies operating across vital economic sectors. This integrated investment ecosystem reflects OIA’s commitment to maximising the local content, supporting economic diversification, and building an advanced industrial and technological base that contributes to achieving Oman Vision 2040 and strengthening the long-term competitiveness of the national economy.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).