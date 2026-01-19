Muscat: The total production of refineries in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 11.4 percent by the end of November 2025, reaching approximately 76.992 billion barrels, compared to 69.113 billion barrels during the same period in 2024, according to data issued by refineries and petroleum industries.

The data indicated that the production of (91) octane gasoline rose by 17.5 percent to reach 15.64 billion barrels, while the production of (95) octane gasoline increased by 21.1 percent to 13.182 billion barrels. Gas oil (diesel) production also grew by 11.7 percent, reaching 31.639 billion barrels by the end of November 2025.

Meanwhile, jet fuel production declined by 9 percent, recording 9.5 billion barrels, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production increased by 14.5 percent to reach 7.033 billion barrels during the same period.

In the petrochemicals sector, polypropylene production surged by 81.6 percent, reaching 327,000 tonnes, while paraxylene production increased by 10.8 percent to 535,000 tonnes. Benzene production recorded a marginal growth of 0.9 percent.

Regarding domestic sales, gas oil sales increased by 7.1 percent to 13.875 billion barrels, while sales of (95) octane gasoline rose by 2.1 percent and (91) octane gasoline by 1 percent. In contrast, jet fuel sales declined by 3.5 percent during the same period.

On the export front, exports of (95) octane gasoline surged by 166.4 percent, reaching 1.526 billion barrels, while exports of liquefied petroleum gas rose by 127.9 percent. Conversely, exports of (91) octane gasoline decreased by 15.8 percent by the end of November 2025.

