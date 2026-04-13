AL MUSANNAH: In a hands-on initiative promoting environmental stewardship, Barceló Mussanah Resort organised a tree-planting drive at its on-site farm, emphasising sustainability, teamwork, and community engagement.

David Faull, General Manager, Barceló Mussanah Resort, said, "we believe that sustainability is not just a concept, but a responsibility we actively live by. Initiatives like this reflect our commitment to creating a positive impact within our community and environment. We are proud of our team and the values we continue to cultivate, both within and beyond our workplace.”

As part of this commitment, the resort’s team spent the day planting in their on-site farm. Central to the activity was the planting of the Omani Ghaf tree, renowned for its resilience in harsh desert conditions.

The Ghaf provides shade, enriches the soil, and supports local biodiversity — standing as a living symbol of endurance, generosity, and sustainability. Most of the staff members took part in the tree-planting campaign.

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