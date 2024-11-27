MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has secured the top position in Asia and fourth globally in the Quality of Life Index, as reported by Numbeo for mid-year 2024. This accolade underscores Oman’s commitment to enhancing the living standards of its residents and attracting expatriates, amidst a competitive global landscape.

Ranking just behind Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Denmark, Oman’s Quality of Life Index stands at an impressive 204.3. This ranking is reflective of various factors evaluated by Numbeo, which conducts extensive research to provide insights into the quality of life across countries. The index considers several criteria, including Purchasing Power Index, Safety Index, Health Care Index, Cost of Living Index, Property Price to Income Ratio, Traffic Commute Time Index, Pollution Index, and Climate Index.

Oman, with a Purchasing Power Index of 139.8, demonstrates a strong capacity for its citizens to afford goods and services. It also boasts a Safety Index of 81.8, indicating a high level of personal safety for residents and visitors alike. Furthermore, the country scores 65.1 on the Health Care Index, reflecting the availability and quality of healthcare services.

The Cost of Living Index is another crucial factor that contributes to the overall quality of life. Oman’s score of 42.4 indicates reasonable living costs compared to income levels. The Property Price to Income Ratio of 2.9 suggests that housing is relatively affordable, making home ownership attainable for many residents.

In comparison, Japan, which ranked second globally with a Quality of Life Index of 183.8, showcases its strengths in safety and healthcare, although it has a higher cost of living. Qatar follows closely at third with a score of 182.9, benefiting from a high Purchasing Power Index of 161.1, but faces challenges in pollution and traffic commute times.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia also rank within the top five in Asia, highlighting the region's competitive nature in terms of livability. The UAE, with a Quality of Life Index of 177.5, excels in safety and healthcare, while Saudi Arabia, ranking fifth with a score of 170.5, also shows a commendable performance in various categories.

Oman’s success in the Quality of Life Index reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to improve living conditions through infrastructure development, healthcare enhancements, and economic diversification initiatives. The country's strategic investments in tourism, education, and technology are also designed to bolster its appeal as a destination for expatriates and businesses alike.

