Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources signed a mine exploitation agreement with the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority and Centamin Central Mining, according to a statement.

The signing, witnessed by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, came on the sidelines of Egypt Mining Forum 2025, which kicked off in Cairo on July 15th.

The deal was signed by Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, and Mohamed Kamal, Chairman of Centamin Central Mining.

Meanwhile, the strategic partnership sets the stage for accelerated exploration, sustainable exploitation, and expanded cooperation to unlock Egypt’s mineral potential.

It also reflects the state’s commitment to boosting responsible mineral development and attracting long-term investment into its mining sector.

In his opening speech during the event, Badawi commented: “Egypt is open to all forms of investment, with a particular focus on empowering Egyptian, regional and international investors.”

“We stand ready to allocate additional areas for exploration and prospecting across all mineral types, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to expanding growth opportunities within the mining sector,” he added.