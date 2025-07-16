Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 climbing by 0.61% to 33,934.63 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.78% to 3,510.38 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.29% at 10,166.09 points and by 0.05% at 13,780.13 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 5.217 billion through the exchange of 1.511 billion shares over 113,128 transactions, while market capitalization hit EGP 2.393 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 74.45% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 25.54%.

Egyptian investors took over 90.32% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders represented 5.7% and 3.98%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 72.918 million. Meanwhile, the Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 37.860 billion and EGP 35.057 million, respectively.