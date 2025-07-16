Arab Finance: The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Egyptian pound recorded EGP 49.36 for buying and EGP 49.46 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr on Tuesday.

The US dollar traded at EGP 49.37 for purchasing and EGP 49.47 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the Suez Canal Bank, the USD registered EGP 49.40 for buying and EGP 49.50 for selling. Meanwhile, it declined EGP 49.35 for purchasing and EGP 49.45 for selling at the United Bank.

