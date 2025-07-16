Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, has concluded its advisory role to Nesma & Partners on the acquisition of Al Yusr Industrial Contracting Company (AYTB), according to a press release.

Through its Investment Banking division, EFG Hermes acted as the sole buyside financial advisor to Nesma & Partners, a leading integrated project solutions company in Saudi Arabia.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, commented: “This transaction is a strong testament to the strength and depth of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector and reflects our commitment to empowering key national players that are actively shaping the Kingdom’s transformation.”

“We are honored to have supported Nesma & Partners on this important milestone and remain focused on driving impactful, value-creating advisory work that aligns with Vision 2030’s goals of localization, diversification, and sustainable growth,” added the CEO.

On his part, Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “This transaction marks a pivotal moment in Nesma & Partners’ evolution and enhances its capacity to deliver high-value services across the whole asset lifecycle.”

AYTB, a provider of industrial services in Saudi Arabia, brings over four decades of specialized expertise in operations and maintenance (O&M), manufacturing, and industrial services across critical sectors. It operated in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and power generation.

Following the transaction, AYTB will continue to operate as an independent company within the Nesma & Partners group, maintaining its organizational structure, brand, and operational autonomy.

With a strong legacy in contracting, Nesma & Partners launched its business in 1981 as a contracting firm to meet the growing demands in the Kingdom. It has scaled its footprint locally through its contracting and industrial services and globally through its fully-owned subsidiary, Kent, a renowned leader in engineering and project management services.

The group is currently delivering end-to-end, reliable, and innovative services across the energy, infrastructure, and building sectors, spanning consulting, engineering, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

It is jointly owned by Nesma Contracting Limited, Alturki Holding, Rawabi Holding, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Nesma & Partners seeks to achieve national transformation through consistent innovation, strategic capacity building, contributing to driving sustainable growth.

Since the beginning of 2025, EFG Hermes has advised on five M&A transactions and six equity capital market (ECM) agreements across the region, including Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.