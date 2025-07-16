Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt registered a collective drop on Tuesday, with the 24-karat falling to EGP 5,291.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,320 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also declined to EGP 4,850.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,876.75 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold fell to EGP 4,630 per gram for buying and EGP 4,655 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price amounted to EGP 3,968.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,990 for selling.

The gold pound’s price recorded EGP 37,040 for buying and EGP 37,240 for selling.