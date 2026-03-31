Barka – The South Batinah branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of South Batinah, will launch the Investment Opportunities Forum 2026 on April 6 in Barka, with broad participation from government and private sector entities.

The forum forms part of ongoing efforts to stimulate economic activity and attract high-quality investments by highlighting the competitive advantages of South Batinah, which is considered one of the promising destinations across a range of investment sectors and a strategic location supporting sustainable growth.

Organisers said the forum aligns with national aspirations to position South Batinah as a leading hub for digital services, an attractive investment environment and a diversified tourism destination.

The event aims to strengthen the governorate’s status as an appealing investment destination that supports the national economy and contributes to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by bringing together investors, decision-makers and business leaders on a single platform to explore new opportunities for sustainable economic partnerships. A number of investment opportunities in key sectors – including agriculture and food security, industry and tourism – will be presented during the forum. Several investment-ready land plots will also be showcased, offering investors a range of options aligned with their future projects and business ambitions.

The programme will feature panel discussions and presentations on available opportunities, in addition to showcasing successful business experiences in the local market. The initiative aims to promote a stronger investment culture and encourage entrepreneurs to launch productive ventures, supported by the government’s continued efforts to develop the private sector and empower small and medium enterprises.

An accompanying exhibition will provide participating entities with a platform to present investment opportunities and engage directly with investors, offering information, consultations and networking opportunities that could help transform ideas into viable projects.

The forum will also witness the signing of several investment agreements. Masoud bin Saeed Al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, is expected to sign a number of agreements, reflecting a firm commitment to translating proposed opportunities into concrete projects and strengthening public-private partnerships.

The event is expected to mark an important step in enhancing direct engagement between investors and relevant authorities, while exploring ways to further improve the business environment in the governorate and support balanced and sustainable economic development.