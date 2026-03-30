Muscat – The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources on Sunday launched a new initiative titled ‘Solar Energy – Sustainable Harvest’, aimed at introducing solar power systems to agricultural projects across Oman in a move designed to reduce electricity costs for farmers and investors while supporting efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The initiative, launched in cooperation with Nafath Renewable Energy and Development Bank, seeks to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions in the agricultural sector, particularly for farms that rely heavily on electricity for irrigation systems, greenhouses and other agricultural operations.

Officials said the programme reflects the government’s broader strategy to promote sustainability and expand the use of clean energy while strengthening the agricultural sector’s role in supporting national food security.

Under the initiative, financing of up to RO15,000 will be provided to eligible farms for the installation of solar energy systems. The financing package includes zero interest for full-time farmers and a 3% interest rate for part-time farmers, along with a grace period of up to one year and a repayment period extending to seven years.

Priority will be given to farms producing targeted vegetables and fruits within national food security programmes, particularly those that include greenhouses, modern irrigation systems, and projects that contribute directly to strengthening domestic food production.

The ministry explained that a number of requirements must be met by applicants wishing to benefit from the initiative. These include that the land must be officially registered as agricultural land, either through ownership or a valid usufruct agreement, and must have an official agricultural electricity meter, with ownership documents and a land survey map attached.

Applicants must also hold a valid agricultural holding certificate and be registered with the relevant agricultural association. In addition, farms must have an open space of at least 100sqm free of shade to allow the installation of solar panels.

Officials noted that the initiative is expected to help lower operational costs for farmers, reduce reliance on conventional electricity sources and cut carbon emissions, while encouraging wider adoption of renewable energy in agriculture.

The move is also seen as an important step towards developing more sustainable and energy-efficient farming practices in Oman, aligning agricultural development with the country’s long-term environmental and climate goals.