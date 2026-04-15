Muscat – In observance of World Public Transport Day on Friday, April 17, Mwasalat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has announced a nationwide initiative providing unlimited free bus travel. This special offer is available to all passengers within the urban networks of both Muscat and Salalah, aimed at encouraging the public to experience the benefits of the national transport infrastructure.

The initiative seeks to promote sustainable urban mobility by inviting residents and visitors to leave their personal vehicles and explore the diverse destinations served by the Mwasalat network. By offering free and unlimited access for the entire day, the municipality aims to reduce road congestion and raise awareness regarding the environmental advantages of public transit. This event reflects Oman’s ongoing commitment to modernising its transport sector and fostering a culture of shared mobility to support long-term environmental and economic goals.