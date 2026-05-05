Muscat – MuscatStock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closed today at 8,397.65 points,marking an increase of 36.8 points, or 0.44%, compared to the last tradingsession, which closed at 8,360.87 points.

The total trading value reached RO70,463,044, representing a decrease of 9.1% from the previous trading session,which recorded RO 77,512,786.

According to the report issued byMuscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization rose by 0.242% from the lasttrading day, reaching approximately RO 38.53 billion.

Non-Omani investors recordedpurchases valued at RO 8,980,000, accounting for 12.74% of total tradingactivity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 8,094,000, or 11.49%. Netnon-Omani investment increased by RO 886,000, representing a 1.26% rise.

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