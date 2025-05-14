Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology signed three major contracts on Monday for the third, fourth and fifth sections of the Sultan Said bin Taimour Road dualisation project, covering a total of 400km. The agreements, valued at over RO258mn, aim to improve connectivity between Muscat and Dhofar.

H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, signed the agreements on behalf of the ministry.

The contract for the third section, covering the 132.5km stretch from Haima to Muqshin, was awarded to a joint venture between Sarooj Construction Company (Oman) and Rawaf Contracting Company (Saudi Arabia). The three-year project will include a dual carriageway, 16 bypass lanes, an overpass bridge, 115 reinforced concrete box culverts, 88 median pipe culverts and future utility ducts for broadband infrastructure.

Other features include four rest areas, 21 public parking areas, eight emergency median openings and 22 Royal Oman Police parking bays. The project also involves road rehabilitation, wadi crossings and safety enhancements.

