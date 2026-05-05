Salalah – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, has announced an investment opportunity to establish a veterinary healthcare project in the wilayat of Salalah in Dhofar.

The initiative, offered through the Tatwir platform, seeks private sector participation to establish, equip, manage and operate a fully integrated veterinary hospital, marking a step towards strengthening animal healthcare infrastructure in the governorate.

Planned on a 20,000sqm site, the project is designed to deliver comprehensive veterinary services, including outpatient clinics, livestock treatment facilities and advanced diagnostic laboratories. The hospital is expected to enhance animal health services across Dhofar while supporting the development of the wider livestock sector.

Officials stated that the project aligns with national efforts to enhance food security and improve the sustainability of animal resources in Oman. By introducing modern veterinary infrastructure, the facility is set to contribute to disease control, improve livestock productivity and bolster overall sector resilience.

The proposed hospital will cater to a broad range of animals, underlining the importance of livestock farming to Dhofar’s rural economy. It will generate new business opportunities and create employment across related services, including veterinary care, laboratory diagnostics and farm support.