Muscat: The Wilayat of Ibra has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the Sultanate of Oman, reaching 292 mm between March 20 and March 26.

Several other areas also saw significant totals. Bahla followed Ibra with 212 mm, while Al Mudhaibi recorded 190 mm. Other top areas included Dima Wa Al Taeen (188 mm), Al Qabil (186 mm), and Izki (178 mm). These heavy rains caused many wadis to overflow and led to water buildup on several roads.

Authorities have issued safety warnings, urging everyone to stay away from flowing wadis and low-lying areas. The Royal Oman Police and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) continue to monitor the situation, as unstable weather is expected to remain for a few more

Data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) confirms that this heavy precipitation is a result of the ongoing weather conditions.

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