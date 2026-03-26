Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s session with a varied performance, as the EGX30 index rising by 1.21% to 47,497.91 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index rose by 0.73% to 4,988.55 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV went down by 0.06% to 5,347.49 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.46% at 12,824.8 points and by 0.37% at 17,878.03 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 7.275 billion through the exchange of 2.038 billion shares over 150,766 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.292 trillion.

Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.2% and 8.73%, respectively, whereas Egyptians took over 86.06%.

Individuals dominated trading with a 70.93% share, whereas institutions represented 29.06%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 13.998 million and EGP 232.600 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 246.598 million.