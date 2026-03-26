Gulf markets fell early on Thursday as investors remained cautious over ​fast-moving Middle ⁠East developments and Iran said it was ‌reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the conflict.

President Donald Trump said ​Iran was eager to strike a deal, while Iranian Foreign ​Minister Abbas ​Araqchi said there had been no direct dialogue or negotiations with the United States, although messages ⁠had been exchanged through intermediaries.

Conflicting messages from both sides over ceasefire talks have kept investors on edge.

Dubai's main share index - which jumped more ​than 4% in ‌the previous ⁠session - slid ⁠2.4%, with Emaar Properties retreating over 4% and top lender ​Emirates NBD tumbling 4%.

In Abu Dhabi, ‌the index dropped 1.3%, hit ⁠by a 2% fall in Aldar Properties.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.7% drop in Al Rajhi Bank.

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco lost 0.3%.

The near month-long war, sparked by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, has effectively brought about a closure of the Strait of ‌Hormuz, a key route for global oil ⁠and liquefied natural gas flow.

The Qatari ​index was down 0.3%. Oil rose about 2% on Thursday, clawing back losses from the previous session on ​concerns ‌that protracted fighting in the Middle East ⁠will further disrupt energy ​flows.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)