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Gulf markets fell early on Thursday as investors remained cautious over fast-moving Middle East developments and Iran said it was reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the conflict.
President Donald Trump said Iran was eager to strike a deal, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there had been no direct dialogue or negotiations with the United States, although messages had been exchanged through intermediaries.
Conflicting messages from both sides over ceasefire talks have kept investors on edge.
Dubai's main share index - which jumped more than 4% in the previous session - slid 2.4%, with Emaar Properties retreating over 4% and top lender Emirates NBD tumbling 4%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 1.3%, hit by a 2% fall in Aldar Properties.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.7% drop in Al Rajhi Bank.
Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco lost 0.3%.
The near month-long war, sparked by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, has effectively brought about a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas flow.
The Qatari index was down 0.3%. Oil rose about 2% on Thursday, clawing back losses from the previous session on concerns that protracted fighting in the Middle East will further disrupt energy flows.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)