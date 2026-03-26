JOHANNESBURG - ⁠Standard Bank , Africa's biggest ‌lender by assets, on Thursday forecast annual ​headline earnings per share growth ​of between 8% and ​12% for 2026-2028.

The South Africa-based bank will hold ⁠a Capital Markets Day later in the day to provide further details on its ​targets.

Here ‌are some details:

* ⁠Standard ⁠Bank targets revenue growth of 7% ​to 10% per year.

* ‌Keeps a return-on-equity ⁠target range of 18% to 22%.

* Dividend payout ratio of 45% to 60%.

* The company's credit loss ratio, a measure of bad loans against total loans, is ‌seen within a target range ⁠of 70 basis points to ​100 basis points in the medium term.