Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of meat, poultry, and dairy products on Wednesday, March 25th.

White poultry prices cost EGP 101.5 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 0.6%.

Similarly, the price of beef declined by 0.6% to EGP 410.8 per kilogram.

The price of tilapia fish retreated by 3.4% to EGP 83.8 per kilogram.

A packaged milk reached EGP 42.6 per liter, down 3.8% on a daily basis.

A carton of eggs amounted to EGP 143.2, reflecting a slight rise of 1%.