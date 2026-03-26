Dubai Chambers has hosted a meeting with senior representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to enhance trade and investment flows between Dubai and India. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to develop a joint action plan aimed at broadening business partnerships across a range of priority sectors.

The discussions addressed the main elements of the action plan with the goal of strengthening trade and investment cooperation.

Lootah stated, “The longstanding and deeply rooted economic ties between Dubai and India provide a strong foundation for creating new high-value opportunities across strategic sectors. They also create favourable conditions for productive partnerships that can accelerate bilateral trade and investment and strengthen ties between private sector companies in Dubai and their counterparts in India.”

He added, “We remain committed to providing integrated support that enables Indian companies to benefit fully from Dubai’s strengths as a leading global business hub and a strategic platform for regional and international growth. At the same time, we provide Indian investors and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive range of services and solutions that support the success and expansion of their businesses from Dubai.”

The cooperation between Dubai Chambers and the Confederation of Indian Industry focuses on stimulating bilateral trade and investment, with an emphasis on future-facing sectors such as the digital economy, particularly across fintech, medtech, healthtech, and agritech. It also targets the education sector, agriculture, and food products.

In April last year, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Dubai and India and support shared economic growth.

The agreement established a framework for cooperation across several key areas, under which Dubai Chambers supports Indian companies in establishing and expanding their presence in the emirate through strategic services that help accelerate investment.

The meeting was led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, together with senior representatives from both organisations.