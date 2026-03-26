Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on Wednesday, March 25th.

The price of packaged rice climbed by 3.1% to EGP 33.9 per kilogram, whereas the flour dropped by 7.2% to EGP 24.7 per kilogram.

Likewise, the price of sugar fell by 4.3% to EGP 32.9 per kilogram.

Pasta was priced at EGP 31.2 per kilogram, which reflects a daily rise of 0.2%.

Sunflower oil reached EGP 93.7 per kilogram, marking a daily decrease of 2.6%.

As for vegetables, tomatoes jumped by 8.5% to EGP 38 per kilogram, while potatoes hiked by 8.6% to EGP 13.9 per kilogram.