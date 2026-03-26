Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials in the local market, except for ammonium sulfate, increased on Wednesday, March 25th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate fell by 12% to EGP 18,083 per ton, while ammonium nitrate rose by 3.4% to EGP 23,737 per ton.

Urea’s cost amounted to EGP 24,584 per ton, marking a daily growth of 1.9%.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement went up by 1.1% to EGP 4,083 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade steel reached EGP 36,236 per ton, reflecting a daily rise of 1%. The price of Ezz Steel also edged up by 0.1% to EGP 38,460 per ton.