Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials experienced varied movements on Tuesday, April 14th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The ammonium sulfate declined by 0.8% to EGP 20,461 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate fell by 1% to approximately EGP 23,362 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 24,106 per ton, marking a daily decrease of 1%.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement rose by 2.4% to EGP 4,107 per ton.

The investment-grade steel reached EGP 37,362 per ton, while Ezz steel stood at EGP 39,132 per ton.