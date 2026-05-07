ADGM Courts, the internationally recognised independent courts of ADGM, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Mediation Hub MENA (TMH), reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing mediation as a preferred method of dispute resolution across the UAE and wider MENA region.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework aimed at enhancing the accessibility, efficiency, and adoption of mediation in line with international best practices. Through this partnership, ADGM Courts and TMH will work together to promote mediation as a fundamental tool for resolving both local and international disputes, supporting investor confidence and contributing to the UAE’s broader economic ambitions.

Under the agreement, TMH will nominate suitably qualified mediators to support the ADGM Courts’ Court-Annexed Mediation Scheme, further strengthening and expanding the Pro Bono Mediators Panel.

The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives to build mediation capacity and awareness, including training programmes, stakeholder engagement sessions, and the potential endorsement of initiatives such as the “UAE Mediation First Pledge”.

Through this MoU, both parties aim to promote best practice, strengthen the role of mediation within the regional legal landscape and support the continued professional development of mediation practitioners.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, stated, “This collaboration reflects our focus on strengthening mediation as a practical and effective component of dispute resolution at ADGM Courts. By working with The Mediation Hub, we are expanding access to experienced mediators and supporting a more flexible approach to resolving disputes. The direction of travel is clear. Parties are increasingly seeking efficient, commercially sensible outcomes, and mediation has a central role to play.”

Christine Maksoud, Founder and Executive Director of The Mediation Hub MENA, said, "Mediation is no longer a peripheral tool - it is becoming central to how the UAE resolves disputes and builds trust with global investors.

Our mission is to make it not just a legal mechanism but a cultural cornerstone of the region. ADGM Courts has set the benchmark for legal innovation in the UAE, and this partnership turns that mission into practice - through qualified mediators, raising standards, and the UAE Mediation First Pledge, our call to businesses to choose ‘Mediation Before Litigation’ and preserve the relationships that drive our economy. Together, we are making an amicable resolution the first option, not the last resort."

The MoU builds on ADGM Courts’ position as a leading, technology-enabled dispute resolution forum, strengthening mediation frameworks and regional collaboration to support a progressive, business-friendly legal environment that facilitates sustainable economic growth.