DUBAI - Dubai South has announced a new set of incentives for companies operating within its Free Zone, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the business community and sustaining economic momentum.

Aligned with the wider efforts of the Dubai Free Zones Council to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Dubai’s free zone ecosystem, the initiative introduces a range of measures designed to facilitate business continuity and ease operational requirements for companies.

The incentives include support for new company formation, facilitation of licence renewals, and exemption from late renewal fines.

“Dubai South remains committed to supporting our business community by introducing measures that facilitate growth and continuity,” said Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South.

He added, “This latest initiative builds on our ongoing efforts to provide support across our ecosystem, including the recently announced measures for SMEs at the Business Park. It also aligns with the vision of our wise leadership and the broader economic direction of the UAE, and reflects our continued focus under the ‘Dubai South in Motion’ initiative to sustain business momentum and reinforce confidence.”

Dubai South continues to serve a diverse base of regional and international companies, offering a strategic location, integrated infrastructure and a seamless business environment that supports long-term growth.