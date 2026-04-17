Arab Finance: Prices of some food commodities and vegetables in Egypt climbed on Thursday, April 16th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Rice jumped by 1.7% to reach EGP 34.8 per kilogram, whereas the sugar increased by 13.2% to EGP 34.5 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil costs EGP 99.5 per kilogram, with a daily rise of 2.5%.

In terms of vegetables, tomatoes increased by 3.7% to EGP 28 per kilogram.

Potatoes also inched up by 0.8% to EGP 14.6 per kilogram.