Arab Finance: Electro Cable Egypt recorded a block-trading deal valued at EGP 87.360 million, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 16th.

The transaction was implemented on 42 million shares.

In 2025, the EGX-listed firm posted 62.24% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated profits attributable to the parent company amounting to EGP 501.389 million, versus EGP 1.327 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profit after tax climbed to EGP 104.406 million last year from EGP 435.658 million in 2024.