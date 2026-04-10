Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Thursday, April 9th.

The ammonium sulfate jumped by 2.5% to EGP 19,712 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate went down by 0.6% to EGP 23,712 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 24,389 per ton, marking a 0.5% drop when compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the price of a ton of grey cement decreased by 1% to EGP 4,042.

The investment-grade steel climbed by 1.2% to EGP 37,733 per ton, while Ezz Steel increased by 1.1% to EGP 39,569 per ton.