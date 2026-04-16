Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials varied on Wednesday, April 15th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center.

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate reached EGP 19,316, reflecting a daily fall of 5.6%.

A ton of ammonium nitrate rose by 2.3% to EGP 23,904 per ton, while urea increased by 1.4% to EGP 24,452 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of gray cement fell by 1.5% to EGP 4,047.

The investment-grade steel amounted to EGP 37,499 per ton, whereas ezz steel decreased by 2.3% to EGP 38,243 per ton.