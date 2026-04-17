Egypt has been elected the inaugural chair of the newly launched Debtors’ Platform, a United Nations-led initiative designed to give borrower economies a unified voice on debt issues.

The platform will function in a similar way to creditor coordination bodies such as the London Club and Paris Club.

Cairo’s election places Africa, which has recorded the highest number of sovereign defaults in recent years, at the forefront of efforts to push for reforms in an increasingly fragmented global financial architecture.

The Debtors’ Platform was launched on April 15, 2026, on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. It marks the culmination of efforts that began in December 2024, when the UN Secretary-General appointed an expert group on sovereign debt reforms.

Unified voiceAmong its immediate priorities is to rally the Global South around a common position, as the war in the Middle East and rising inflation again threaten to shut emerging and frontier markets out of global capital markets and heighten refinancing risk.

Read: Africa’s refinancing stress returns as global liquidity tightens again“For far too long the global dialogue on sovereign debt has been shaped almost entirely by creditors while debtor economies have had no structured platform of their own, no space for coordination and no space to have their voices heard in the institutions that shape the rules of international finance. With the Debtors’ Platform, this begins to change,” Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said during the launch.

The necessity for the Debtors’ Platform has been reinforced by widespread concerns that existing debt resolution mechanisms under the IMF/World Bank Common Framework and the Sovereign Debt Roundtable are slow and inadequate in the face of mounting global shocks.

Creditor tensionsA key challenge has been creditor demands for equal burden sharing, known as comparability of treatment, when countries default. Ethiopia illustrates the difficulty. Although it secured agreement from all members of its Official Creditors Committee in December 2025, negotiations with bondholders remain unresolved due to comparability of treatment concerns.“The Sovereign Debt Roundtable agreed that to accelerate the restructuring process and ensure private creditors have early information on comparability of treatment, the debtor can publish three parameters against which comparability of treatment will be assessed. On March 5, 2026, the Paris Club organised a workshop to further clarify how it assesses comparability of treatment across different creditor groups,” says the sixth report of the Sovereign Debt Roundtable dated April 15, 2026.

Members of the Debtors’ Platform – including Pakistan, the inaugural vice-chair, Zambia, Colombia, Honduras, Nepal and Maldives – say it will help address these challenges by improving information symmetry between creditors and borrowers.“The objective is to empower borrower economies with more information and more evidence and therefore enable them to engage with creditors in a more informed fashion and mutually beneficial manner. For a long time, there has been an asymmetry in information and the capacity to negotiate between borrowers and creditors,” said Maldives’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Ali Naseer Mohamed.

Egypt says its leadership will prioritise knowledge-sharing on innovative liability management operations, including debt swaps, to help ease rising debt distress across the Global South.

In 2025, external debt in developing economies reached a record $11.7 trillion, while debt service obligations stood at $920.0 billion.

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