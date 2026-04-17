Doha, Qatar: The total earnings for Qatari-listed companies witnessed a gain of 3.7% during fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 to reach $3.1bn as compared to $3bn in Q4-2024.

The surge in earnings was primarily driven by earnings growth in the Telecom, Capital Goods and F&B sectors. In terms of FY-2025, net profits increased by 3% to reach $14.2bn as compared to $13.8bn during FY-2024. The earnings growth during FY-2025 was broad-based and was mainly driven by Telecom, F&B, and Insurance sectors, according to a report released by Kamco Invest.

Out of the sixteen sectors on Qatari exchange, thirteen have witnessed a year on year (y-o-y( increase in profits during FY-2025 while the remaining three sectors witnessed declines. Materials and Utilities sectors registered noticeable profit declines during FY-2025. In terms of topline performance, total revenue for Qatar-listed companies increased by 2.2% to reach $87.8bn in FY-2025 from $85.9bn in FY-2024.

A standout performer, Industries Qatar, led the surge with a 26.3% y-o-y revenue increase, generating $4.4bn in revenues compared to $3.5bn in the previous year. This growth was fueled by a dual recovery in market prices and sales volumes.

In Q4-2025, Qatar’s banking sector saw marginal growth in net profits that reached $1.74bn, up 0.4% compared to $1.73bn recorded in Q4-2024. Within the sector, QNB reported a net profit of $4.7bn, representing a 1.7% increase over the $4.6bn achieved in FY-2024. In Q4-2025, the bank’s net profit rose 4.4% to $1.1bn, up from $1bn in Q4-2024.

The Telecom sector recorded a net profit growth of 45.4% in Q4-2025. Ooredoo reported a net profit of $212.8m in Q4-2025, up by 51.3% from $140.7m in Q4-2024.

The Q4-2025 net profit for Vodafone Qatar stood at $57m compared to $44.9m in Q4-2024 up by 26.9%. For FY-2025, net profit increased 16.8% to $192.4m from $164.7mn FY-2024, supported by a 5% increase in service revenues and a further improvement in EBITDA.

The total revenue grew by 8.1%, driven by broad-based strength across core segments including mobility, fixed broadband, managed services, and handsets. Vodafone Qatar’s mobile customer base reached 2.2 million, marking a 3.2% increase compared with FY-2024.

In addition, the insurance segment delivered stronger premium volumes, underpinned by new medical contracts. The net profits for Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat) rose by 3.6% in Q4-2025, reaching $102.9m compared to $99.3m in Q4-2024. Profit for FY-2025 increased by 3.1% to $463.1m driven by higher revenue from wholly owned vessels and reduced finance charges.

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