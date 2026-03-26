Muscat – Amid a continuing market rally and resilient investor sentiment despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has climbed to its highest level since October 2008.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index of the MSX crossed the 8,000 mark for the first time in nearly 18 years, reflecting sustained buying interest and improved market confidence. The MSX30 Index rose by 1.41%, or 111.4 points, to close at 8,027.52 points.

Market participants believe that the recent rally has been supported by strong corporate earnings of MSX-listed firms, improving economic indicators, and continued optimism in Oman’s fiscal position, even as regional geopolitical risks persist.

Trading activity also strengthened notably on Wednesday. The total trading value reached RO89.25mn, marking an increase of 23.6% compared with RO72.23mn recorded in the previous trading session. The rise in turnover indicates heightened participation from both institutional and retail investors.

According to the report issued by the Muscat Stock Exchange, the market capitalisation increased by 0.43% compared with the previous trading day, reaching approximately RO37.61bn.

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