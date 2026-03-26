Egypt - Contact Financial Holding reported consolidated operating income of EGP 2.8bn for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025, marking a 12% year-on-year increase, driven by solid performance across its core business segments.

The group recorded consolidated net income of EGP 345m, supported by growth in its financing division and a sharp rise in insurance revenues.

The results come amid ongoing organisational restructuring and accelerated investment in digital infrastructure, including the integration of advanced artificial intelligence technologies across subsidiaries.

Group CEO John Saad described 2025 as a “new starting point” for the company, noting that total revenues—including joint ventures—rose 29% year-on-year to EGP 8.4bn, compared with EGP 6.5bn in 2024.

He said the group is repositioning itself to compete in an increasingly regulated and digitally driven market through disciplined reinvestment and scalable operational capabilities.

Saad added that Contact expanded its API-driven partnerships, most notably through its joint venture with e&, enabling the integration of its financing services into broader digital ecosystems and extending its reach beyond traditional distribution channels.

The financing division remained a key growth driver, with operating income rising 12% year-on-year to EGP 2.2bn.

Meanwhile, the insurance division, operating through Sarwa Life and Sarwa Insurance, delivered strong results. Insurance revenues surged 58% year-on-year to EGP 2.9bn, while gross written premiums increased 46% to EGP 3.3bn, driving a 15% rise in operating income to EGP 562m.

On the digital front, the Contact Now application continued its rapid growth, reinforcing its position as an integrated digital financial platform in Egypt. New downloads rose by 91%, while registrations nearly doubled with a 98% increase. The total value of transactions processed through the app exceeded EGP 2bn.

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