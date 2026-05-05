Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) attracted $16 billion in investments from 28 countries over the past three years and nine months, Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien revealed.

The chairman added that the authority’s investment volume reached $7.1 billion during the current fiscal year (FY) so far, compared to $4.4 billion in FY2024/2025.

His remarks came during a meeting with Mathias Cormann, the Secretary-General for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This strong performance anchors the zone’s position as a leading regional and international industrial and logistics hub.

On April 30th, the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC) opened its first factory in the East Port Said Industrial Zone, part of the SCZONE, marking the 205th facility within the economic zone.

This came one week after Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated nine new factories with total investments exceeding $180 million. Currently, a total of 172 factories are under construction.

The nine factories include the Modern Hygienic International (MHI) plant in the Ain Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, with total investments of $100 million. This is besides the HK Ding Chang Sheng Group Co., Ltd. factory for home textile production, with investments of $6 million.

The Pearl Polyurethane North Africa factory was also launched at investments of $3 million, along with the Borex Glass project, with investments ranging between $6 million and $8 million.

Madbouly also inaugurated the second phase expansions of the Ateco Pharma Egypt factory for intravenous medical solutions, with investments of $10 million.

The Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone also witnessed the opening of the Green Recycle plant, with investments of $5 million, in addition to the New Sefloon factory at a cost of $2.5 million.