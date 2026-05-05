UAE stocks fell in early Tuesday trade after fresh attacks by ​Iran and ⁠the United States in the Gulf deepened the ‌fight for the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint, ​shaking an already fragile truce.

Washington is pushing to reopen ​the Strait of ​Hormuz to ease severe strains on global energy supplies after Iran largely shut the passage following ⁠the start of the war with the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

After reported Iranian drone and missile attacks across the UAE, including one that ​sparked a ‌fire at ⁠the key ⁠oil port of Fujairah, the UAE said the strikes marked a ​serious escalation and that it reserved ‌the right to respond. Fujairah ⁠lies beyond the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the few Middle East oil export routes that bypass the waterway.

Dubai's main share index dropped 1.8%, dragged down by a 2.7% slide in toll operator Salik Company and a 1.8% retreat in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

Elsewhere, budget airliner Air Arabia lost ‌2.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1.1%, with Aldar ⁠Properties falling 1.9%. Meanwhile, the UAE's non-oil private ​sector expanded at its slowest pace since February 2021 in April as the Iran war hammered shipping and ​tourism, hitting ‌sales and exports alike, a survey showed ⁠on Tuesday.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)