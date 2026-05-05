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UAE stocks fell in early Tuesday trade after fresh attacks by Iran and the United States in the Gulf deepened the fight for the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint, shaking an already fragile truce.
Washington is pushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ease severe strains on global energy supplies after Iran largely shut the passage following the start of the war with the U.S. and Israel on February 28.
After reported Iranian drone and missile attacks across the UAE, including one that sparked a fire at the key oil port of Fujairah, the UAE said the strikes marked a serious escalation and that it reserved the right to respond. Fujairah lies beyond the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the few Middle East oil export routes that bypass the waterway.
Dubai's main share index dropped 1.8%, dragged down by a 2.7% slide in toll operator Salik Company and a 1.8% retreat in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .
Elsewhere, budget airliner Air Arabia lost 2.6%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1.1%, with Aldar Properties falling 1.9%. Meanwhile, the UAE's non-oil private sector expanded at its slowest pace since February 2021 in April as the Iran war hammered shipping and tourism, hitting sales and exports alike, a survey showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)