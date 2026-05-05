Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session with a mixed performance, as the EGX30 index declined by 0.65% to 51,973.5 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index edged down by 0.35% to 5,622.94 points, while the EGX35-LV fell by 0.56% to 5,820.66 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 0.59% at 14,387.83 points and by 0.15% at 19,973.12 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 12.027 billion through the exchange of 2.601 billion shares over 265,684 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.681 trillion.

Individuals controlled 79.73% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 20.26%.

Egyptians took over 89.39% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 6.2% and 4.41%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 201.404 million and EGP 288.380 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 489.784 million.