Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note, with the benchmark EGX30 index falling 1.43% to 46,930.88 points.

The Sharia-compliant EGX33 Shariah index edged down 0.63% to 4,952.39 points, while the EGX35-LV increased 0.94% to 5,350.54 points.

The EGX70 index ended the session higher by 1.08% at 12,765.79 points, and the broader EGX100 index edged up by 0.82% at 17,811.59 points.

Trading activity saw 2.330 billion shares exchanged at a total value of EGP 7.674 billion across 168,314 transactions.

Market capitalization stood at EGP 3.283 trillion by the close of the session.

Egyptian investors accounted for 82.37% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 3.12% and 14.51%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 6.33% of transactions, compared to 33.66% for institutional investors.

On the net activity front, Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 862.545 million and EGP 35.786 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 898.332 million.