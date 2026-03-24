Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) has approved distributing cash dividends of EGP 8 per share to shareholders for 2025 as of April 9th, according to a statement filed to the EGX.

Shareholders of record date on April 6th will be eligible to receive the dividends.

In 2025, HD Bank registered EGP 18.715 billion in consolidated net profit after tax, up 50.3% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.454 billion.

Established in 1979, HD Bank is an Egyptian joint stock company, providing banking, housing, and real estate services.

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