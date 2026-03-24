The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Suez Canal Bank (CANA) approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the form of bonus shares, valued at a total of EGP 5 billion, as per a disclosure.

The bank stated that the distribution will be at a rate of 0.5 bonus shares for each existing share, to increase issued capital from EGP 10 billion to EGP 15 billion, within the limits of the authorized capital.

The OGM also approved authorizing the bank’s CEO and Managing Director to take the necessary measures to implement the capital increase and bonus share distribution, in line with applicable regulations and procedures.

In 2025, Suez Canal Bank logged EGP 6.421 billion in net profits after tax, up 13.02% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 5.681 billion.

Founded in 1978, the bank provides conventional and Islamic commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, and credit cards, in addition to conventional and Islamic asset management services, including fund management.

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