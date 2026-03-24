Asek Company for Mining (Ascom) posted consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 381.790 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 464.18% year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 67.671 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased to EGP 3.026 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2025, from EGP 2.285 billion in the same period of 2024.

As for the standalone business, the company garnered EGP 63.295 million in net profits after tax, against net losses of EGP 318.868 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed to EGP 427.535 million from EGP 291.027 million.

Established in 1975, the company is involved in mining and production of calcium carbonate, sand glass, gravel, gypsum, silica, kaolin, limestone, and other related minerals; exploration of gold, copper, and silver; provides geological surveys, quarry management, and blasting services; manufacture and carry out maintenance of mining machinery; manufacture of glass rock insulation materials.

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