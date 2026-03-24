The World Economic ​Forum ⁠has postponed a meeting ‌that had been due to take ​place in Saudi Arabia next month ​on global ​collaboration, growth and energy "in light of current regional developments", ⁠Saudi Arabia's state news agency said on Tuesday.

The WEF Global Collaboration and ​Growth ‌Meeting had ⁠been scheduled to ⁠be held in Jeddah from ​April 22–23 ‌but the United States ⁠and Israel are now at war with Iran.

The Saudi Press Agency said the decision to postpone the meeting had been taken following consultations with ‌the Saudi Ministry of Economy and ⁠Planning. It said ​another date for the event would be announced in ​due ‌course.

(Reporting by Reuters; ⁠Editing by ​Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)