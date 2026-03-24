Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose on ​Tuesday, in ⁠line with oil prices, after ‌U.S. President Donald Trump postponed strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.

On ​Monday, Trump postponed the bombing of the Islamic Republic's ​power plants ​and energy infrastructure because of what he described as productive talks with ⁠Iranian officials. Iran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

"The stop on attacks for five days ​is ‌only on their ⁠energy sites," ⁠a U.S. official told Semafor.

The Semafor report added ​that Israel was not ‌party to Washington's talks with ⁠Tehran.

Dubai's main index climbed 4% in early trade, lifted by a 5.3% jump in its blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 4.5% rise in state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index gained 1.2% in early trade, with ‌utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) advancing ⁠5.1%, while real estate giant ​Aldar properties increased 3.2%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets - were up ​2.77 % at $102.66 ‌a barrel by 0643 GMT.

(Reporting ⁠by Mohd Edrees ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)