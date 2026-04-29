Arab Finance: Catalyst Partners Middle East recorded consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 18.918 million for the period from October 2024 to December 2025, according to the financial results.

Revenues reached EGP 79.043 million, while earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.19.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm incurred net losses after tax worth EGP 12.136 million.

Standalone loss per share stood at EGP 0.12, while total revenues amounted to EGP 11.221 million.

It is worth noting that the company’s profits hit EGP 3.562 million during the period from October 2024 to September 2025.