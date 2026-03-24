Al Khair River for Development, Agricultural Investment, and Environmental Services (KRDI) recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 42.622 million in 2025, down 16.58% year on year (YoY) from EGP 51.092, the financial results showed.

Sales surged to EGP 416.034 million last year, from EGP 274.595 million in 2024.

The firm generated EGP 35.676 million in standalone net profits after tax in 2025, slightly up from EGP 33.318 million in 2024.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company that operates in several major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

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