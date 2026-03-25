Arab Finance: Egypt has recovered state assets valued at EGP 1.2 billion and allocated an additional EGP 1.4 billion for the treasury through the Asset Recovery and Seizure Management Authority, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said.

Kouchouk noted that the government is working to secure new investment opportunities for the private sector through strong partnerships, particularly in economic and real estate development.

The minister stressed the importance of reinforcing collaboration with developers and investors to leverage real estate assets by deploying enhanced investment mechanisms.

He addressed coordination with the Ministry of Local Development in field surveys, asset recovery, and accelerating the process of legalizing land ownership.

For his part, Mohamed Soliman, the authority’s executive director, highlighted that there is a unified database for state assets to improve the management of gold and antiquities.

Soliman affirmed their commitment to utilizing advanced technology in the governance and management of state assets to enhance operational efficiency and to assess assets, risks, and encroachments.

Electronic auctions for sales and leasing are being held to strengthen competition and achieve the highest prices, he added.

The authority also partnered with e-finance to digitize compensation payments for beneficiaries with court rulings.