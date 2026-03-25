Muscat: As the impact of the weather system continues across the Sultanate of Oman, Wilayat of Bahla has recorded the highest rainfall totals at 153 mm, followed by Wilayat Barka with 137 mm and Wilayat Baushar with 112 mm, according to data released by the relevant authorities for the period from March 20 until today.

The significant rainfall recorded in these wilayats comes amid ongoing convective activity observed through satellite imagery and weather radar, indicating the persistence of the system’s influence over several parts of the country.

Current analyses show continued development of thunderstorm cells, with expectations of rainfall of varying intensity over the governorates of al Dhahirah, al Buraimi and al Wusta. The effects are likely to extend in the coming hours to include al Dakhiliyah, South al Batinah, North al Batinah and Muscat Governorate.

Thunderstorms are also forecast over parts of South al Sharqiyah, North al Sharqiyah and Dhofar, with a risk of wadi flow in some areas as the system progresses.

Authorities have urged citizens and residents to remain vigilant, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, to avoid crossing wadis and low-lying areas, and to follow official updates on the evolving weather

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

