Remittances from Egyptians working abroad hiked by 21% to $3.5 billion in January 2026, compared to around $2.9 billion during the same month last year, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

During the period from July 2025 to January 2026, remittances hit $25.6 billion, higher by 28.4% year-on-year (YoY) than $20 billion.

In 2025, the remittances jumped by 40.5% YoY to approximately $41.5 billion from about $29.6 billion in 2024.

In the first half of the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, remittances increased by 29.6% to around $22.1 billion from $17.1 billion during the July-December period of the previous FY.

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