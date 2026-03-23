Tunis - The value of international investments in Tunisia reached nearly TND 3,572.1 million by the end of 2025, according to Jalel Tebib, Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA).

Compared to the past three years, these investments increased by 30.3% compared to 2024, 41.1% compared to 2023, and 60.7% compared to 2022, Tebib said in a televised interview at the TAP news agency studio.

“Foreign investment in Tunisia confirmed an upward trend in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing attractiveness as a favorable investment destination,” he added.

“In recent years, foreign investment volumes averaged between TND 1,700 million and TND 2,200 million. In 2025, a new milestone was reached, with an amount approaching TND 3,500 million, further strengthening Tunisia’s position on the international economic stage.”

Structure of international investments

Portfolio investments increased by 41.3% in 2025 compared to the same period the previous year, reaching a modest value of TND 65.6 million.

As for foreign direct investment (FDI), it amounted to TND 3,506.5 million during the same period. Compared to the past three years, FDI grew by 30.1% compared to 2024, 46.4% compared to 2023, and 58.3% compared to 2022.

FDI was distributed as follows: 16.3% in energy, 62.6% in manufacturing industries, 18.8% in services, and 2.4% in agriculture, the FIPA Director General recalled.

These sectoral trends reflect both the reality of foreign companies’ investments in Tunisia and their expectations of the Tunisian market. They are also aligned with the national strategy to promote foreign investment, which focuses primarily on the industrial sector, especially mechanical and electrical industries, as well as textiles and clothing, key providers of jobs, particularly for engineers and young Tunisian talent.

Within manufacturing, the mechanical and electrical industries sector ranks first in Tunisia. It is mainly driven by the automotive cable industry, as well as the production of automotive and aeronautical components, in addition to mechanical activities.

In 2025, investments in the electrical and electronic sector amounted to around TND 1,018.4 million across 183 projects, representing 46% of total investment inflows into manufacturing industries. Meanwhile, investments in the mechanical, metal, and metallurgical industries reached about TND 374.3 million across 137 projects, accounting for 17% of total manufacturing investments.

“Tunisia has become a pioneer country in the field of automotive components manufacturing, as it now hosts more than 280 specialised units in this industry. These units belong to major foreign companies established in Tunisia or operating through a local subcontracting network,” Tebib noted.

Moreover, the automotive components sector is no longer limited to production units; it also includes research and development centres, generating very high added value and contributing to technology transfer in the country.

More than 14,000 jobs created in 2025

Foreign direct investment flows outside the energy sector recorded in 2025 led to the implementation of 921 investment operations worth a total of TND 2,935.7 million, creating 14,085 new jobs, the FIPA Director General stated.

These included 102 new project investments worth 356.6 MD, generating 3,914 new jobs, as well as 819 expansion projects worth TND 2,579.0 million, which created 10,171 new jobs.

Strong concentration of FDI on the coast

The regional distribution of foreign direct investment outside the energy sector shows a strong concentration along the coast. District 2 (Tunis, Ben Arous, Nabeul, Zaghouan, Ariana, and Manouba) attracted 64% of these investments (TND 1,878.3 million), mainly in the governorate of Tunis (TND 560.6 million), followed by Ben Arous (TND 439.5 million).

Tunisia currently hosts nearly 4,000 companies with foreign participation, most of which are located in Greater Tunis as well as in coastal regions such as Bizerte, Sousse, and Sfax.

However, there is also an emerging dynamic in inland regions, with the gradual establishment of foreign companies in several areas, Tebib noted. For example, the South Korean company Yura Corporation in Kairouan is currently carrying out several expansion operations, including the inauguration of a fifth unit.

Similarly, the Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze Tunisia group has launched projects in the governorate of Jendouba, with the upcoming opening of its second new unit in the region.

Meanwhile, the Japanese company Yazaki is already established in Gafsa.

France ranks first in FDI inflows

In terms of country distribution of foreign direct investment flows outside the energy sector, France ranks first with TND 899.8 million, accounting for more than 30% of total investments.

Germany ranks second with TND 391.3 million, followed by Italy (TND 334.7 million), the Netherlands (TND 191.2 million), and the United States in fifth position with TND 137.9 million, Tebib added.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).