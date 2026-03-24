Egypt has recovered state assets valued at EGP 1.2bn and generated an additional EGP 1.4bn in treasury revenues, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Monday, citing efforts led by the Asset Recovery and Seizure Management Authority.

In a statement, Kouchouk said the government is working to unlock new investment opportunities for the private sector through more competitive partnerships, particularly in economic and real estate development.

He added that efforts are under way to enhance the efficiency of state asset management in cooperation with private investors, noting that the authority aims to safeguard and develop public assets while ensuring their optimal utilisation and maximising returns at the highest quality and lowest cost.

Kouchouk also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with developers and investors to better leverage real estate assets through investment mechanisms that create sustainable economic value.

He noted ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Local Development on field surveys, asset recovery efforts, and accelerating the legalisation of informal land use.

Mohamed Qoura, Executive Director of the Asset Recovery and Seizure Management Authority, said a unified database of state assets has been established, alongside measures to improve the management of gold reserves and antiquities.

Qoura added that the authority is leveraging advanced technologies to strengthen governance and asset oversight, including the use of digital analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor assets, assess risks, and track encroachments.

He also highlighted the adoption of electronic auctions for sales and leasing, aimed at enhancing competition and achieving fair market pricing.

In addition, the authority has partnered with e-finance to digitise compensation payments for beneficiaries with court rulings.

Qoura noted that the authority operates two regional branches in Alexandria and Qena, supporting improved performance, target achievement, and the efficient utilisation of state assets.

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